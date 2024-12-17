It Takes A Village (of Tiny Homes) to Make a Huge Impact

APRO staff volunteers at Community First Village. (L to R) CEO Charles Smitherman, Director of Finance Tulisha Wendele, VP of Membership Jen Troke, Director of Marketing and Communications Amberlee Maya, Director of Events Lisa Krabbenhoft, and Web Membership Coordinator Benji Colegio.

Inspired by our members’ relentless community engagement, APRO decided it was our turn to give back. On a cold, rainy December morning, we volunteered at Community First! Village in East Austin, Texas, kicking off a new annual APRO holiday tradition!

Community First! Village is a 51-acre community dedicated to providing affordable, permanent housing and support for individuals emerging from chronic homelessness – defined as those with a mental or physical disability who have lived on the streets for over 12 months. The village offers a variety of housing options, including tiny homes, RVs, and manufactured homes, all designed to foster a sense of community and belonging.

Residents, who are lovingly referred to as neighbors, have access to shared amenities such as outdoor kitchens, gardens, a “living room” with games and pool tables, a chicken coop, a market, a dog park, a beauty salon, and even an outdoor movie theater. The village also provides opportunities for neighbors to earn a dignified income through on-site jobs, including creating and selling artwork, groundskeeping, farming, hydroponic gardening, and maintaining public spaces.

Community First! Village promotional video.

The Village hosts an annual “Village of Lights” event for the local community, and we had the opportunity to assist with the final preparations. The event features thousands of lights synchronized to holiday music, a visit from Santa, a Christmas train, a holiday market, and s’mores. Our tasks included “fluffing” the Christmas tree, staging and lighting outdoor signs, setting up Christmas lights, and packaging 600 s’mores for the neighbors and incoming visitors.

Smitherman giving the Christmas tree some TLC, one branch at a time. The APRO team working together to prepare s’mores for neighbors and visitors. Maya fluffing with care for a picture-perfect Christmas tree.

After completing our tasks, we were given a tour of the village to learn more about this incredible neighborhood. Following the experience, the staff shared their reflections on what they learned:

“What stood out most to me was the emphasis on providing dignity to the neighbors. Community First! Village could have been set up as a large dormitory to house the most people in the smallest footprint, but instead each person has their own space, whether a tiny home or an RV. They pay rent for their homes and pay for their own food – so this isn’t a free ride – and they are provided with many opportunities on-site to earn an income.”

– Lisa Krabbenhoft

“It was incredible to witness how businesses and city stakeholders came together in this novel approach to address a major issue by moving people from the streets into a real community with homes and support services. While our role during the visit was small, the entire operation felt like the result of many efforts working together to create a dignified and supportive environment for the residents.”

– Charles Smitherman

“It was heartwarming to learn about the village and how it began with just one food truck to serve the homeless, then transitioned to a handful of RVs, and then the vision of the village was born. I am thankful for the experience of learning more about this epidemic and am reminded that every good deed starts with one small step. This community is a collaborative effort and only possible because of the efforts of so many volunteers. I can’t think of a better thing to be doing to celebrate the holiday season!”

– Tulisha Wendele

“What stood out to me the most was how intentional the community is about fostering dignity and belonging. Learning that they refer to residents as ‘Neighbors’ instead of individuals was powerful – it shifts the narrative from one of charity to one of shared humanity. Working here made me realize how even small actions can contribute to creating joy and a sense of home for others, especially during the holidays. It’s a reminder that kindness is in the details.”

– Benji Colegio

“Volunteering with Community First! Village was a truly rewarding experience. Coming together as a team to contribute to such a meaningful cause – bringing dignity and community to those who are all too often overlooked – was both inspiring and humbling. Helping with their Christmas event felt like a small but meaningful way to support their mission and raise awareness about the amazing work they do.”

– Amberlee Maya

“I was surprised to learn that 90% of chronically homeless individuals living on the street have a traumatic brain injury which translates into all kinds of complications in everyday life. Community First! Village understands that those with these types of injuries can be quick to escalate, so they designed individual tiny homes that don’t share walls to eliminate any potential friction. Taking time to understand who the homeless really are helps me extend extra compassion to this population inside and outside the Village.”

– Jen Troke

For more information about Community First Village, visit their website at https://mlf.org/community-first