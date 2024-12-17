APRO Members Help Colleagues with Hurricane Recovery

When Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit the southeastern United States with a one-two punch this past fall, many rent-to-own locations and employees were damaged or devastated by the storms.

This year alone, the APRO Charitable Foundation distributed an unprecedented $196,500 – the highest annual amount since the fund’s creation in 2005 – directly aiding rent-to-own employees recovering from natural disasters. This critical support was made possible by the generosity of APRO members, who donated $103,691 to the RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund this year.

In western North Carolina, where Helene caused catastrophic rainfall-triggered flooding and tornadoes, the employees at Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental in Waynesville are especially grateful for the help they received via the Disaster Relief Fund.

“It doesn’t take much to look around and feel alone, hopeless, and scared,” said Store Manager Elizabeth Trull. “But because of organizations like APRO, American Rental, and Benefit Marketing Services, I was blessed to make it through with my life and my family. I’m proud to be part of such an amazing group of people!”

“I lost almost everything in my home and felt defeated,” noted fellow Waynesville employee Daniel Bradley. “But I was impressed with how APRO responded so quickly; within just a few days, I was able to buy food, fuel, and materials to repair my home.”

Likewise, American Rental colleague Ethan Burnette was able to repair his roof and purchase food and supplies for his family, thanks to the APRO Disaster Relief Fund.

“When I got the knock at my door to evacuate, I was devastated,” team member Josh Shields echoed. “I lost everything, but with assistance, was able to find a new home, clothing, and food for me and my dog, Dixie. I thought I couldn’t come back from this, but the disaster-relief funds I received through APRO made it possible to rebuild.”

Make Your Tax-Deductible Donation Today

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation and help ensure we’re ready to support colleagues facing future disasters, please click here to visit the RTO Disaster Relief Fund donation page. By contributing today, you can ensure APRO is ready to help colleagues weather any storms ahead.