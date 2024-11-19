Tennessee Rental Dealers Give Generously to Colleagues

Members of the Tennessee Rental Dealers Association (TRDA) are true industry titans when it comes to contributing to their colleagues; the organization recently donated $10,000 to both the APRO Scholarship Fund and the RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund.

“The TRDA Board of Directors has been an excellent steward of the association’s finances for the past 20 years,” said TRDA President Chris Bolin, who also owns Bolin Rental Purchase. “We’re fortunate to have great member companies who see the value in belonging to the TRDA and have helped build our strong financial position.”

Chris Bolin (C), meets with fellow TRDA members, including Ray McDowell (L) and Jorge Flores (R), at an RTO World State RDA Meetup.

The TRDA Board consists of Bolin, Vice President Carl Coble of Hogan Coble LLC dba The RentPros, Secretary/Treasurer Ray McDowell of Advanced Rent To Own, and members Trent Agin of SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One and Carl Elgin of Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental.

“I’m extremely lucky to have these professionals serving the TRDA membership alongside me,” said Bolin, who has been a board member since 2006 and the association’s President for the past 15 years.

The organization has contributed at least $10k each year to the Scholarship Fund, which helps rent-to-own professionals and their family members pursue their college and trade-school educations. Many Tennessee students have benefited from TRDA scholarships over the years.

“Our recent donation to the Disaster Relief Fund started with Trent Agin bringing it to our attention that the fund needed replenishment following many disbursements to help RTO employees – including Tennesseans – recover from this year’s horrible hurricanes,” Bolin said. “Our board sprang into action, unanimously voting to give $10k to the fund.”

Chris Bolin shares reflections from his day on the hill during the 2024 APRO Legislative Conference.

Additionally, TRDA has put its support behind APRO’s Legislative Conference Fellowship Program.

“For 2025, I feel sure we’ll have a fantastic candidate,” said Bolin. “The TRDA feels it’s a great idea to bring new, talented operators and employees to Washington, D.C., with us, so they can witness firsthand the importance of representing our industry with elected officials. It’s an important story that should be told year after year.”

Thank you, Chris Bolin and TRDA, for your exemplary support of your colleagues and your industry!