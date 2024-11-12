In Memoriam: Bud Holladay

Raymond C. “Bud” Holladay, 79, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2024, in Roanoke, TX.

Bud was surrounded by love and was lovingly cared for by his wife Cathy and family in his last days.

Bud Holladay was the founder of the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO), the national trade association for the RTO industry, which he formed in 1980. He served as the organization’s first President beginning with the 1980-81 term. Bud was a well-respected RTO dealer, accomplished speaker, and during his time, the most widely read columnist in Progressive Rentals. Holladay presented over 100 seminars before trade groups at APRO conventions and state association meetings where every seat was filled. Over the years, he was the winner of most awards that the association handed out, including Rental Dealer of the Year, the President’s Award, and the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Early on, association award winners got plaques to hang on their office walls, but in the early 2000’s, the association voted to give out “Buddy’s” – solid bronze statuettes named after Bud in recognition of his contributions to the industry.

Bud was instrumental in taking an RTO company public, held several CEO positions in different RTO companies, and later served as a consultant to the industry before retiring. Bud was known for his humor, quick wit, brilliant mind, and above all, his mentoring of young entrepreneurs and leaders to run their own successful businesses.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Raymond C. “Bud” Holladay was a devoted husband and family man, who loved his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and family above all else. He was a beloved husband to Cathy, and a devoted father to Chris, Cary, Rachael, and Tony. A loving grandpa to his grandchildren Val, Christopher, Blake, Shaedon, Valentine, and Brody. A beloved Uncle to his nieces/nephews and grandnieces and cherished his special relationships with Bryan, Sherree, Saul, Alyssa, Alivia, Emilia, Maya, and Elana. His funny nature and joyful spirit were contagious and a huge gift to our family and friends. His bright light will be missed and carry on in our hearts forever.

Bud was an avid reader, writer, and history buff. He loved to travel with his family and was a memorable storyteller and jokester. Being with family was his greatest joy. Among his many gifts were his big personality, quick wit, never meeting a stranger, and always making people feel important. His generous spirit was always available to help, and his thoughtful ways left a lasting impression on those in his path. Along the way, Bud had many friends that became “adopted family” whom he loved as part of his own.

Raymond C. “Bud” Holladay is survived by his wife, Cathy Holladay; children: Chris (Christine), Rachael (Elvin), and Tony; grandchildren: Val, Christopher, Blake, Shaedon, Valentine, and Brody; and siblings; Kenneth (Lorene), Lyne (Skip), Lorie, and Stephen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceding Bud in death were his father, Raymond C. Holladay, mother, Ruby Hilton Holladay, sister, Dianna Nutt, and son, Cary C. Holladay.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Well Community Church in Argyle, Texas, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 12:00 PM. The Well Community Church is located at 600 FM 407, Argyle, Texas, 76226.

Bud Holladay will be deeply missed. His precious memory will be embedded in our hearts by all who loved and knew him, but his beautiful legacy will live on through his family and friends forever.