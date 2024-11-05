A Stylish New Way to Support Your RTO Colleagues

Charles Smitherman and Andrew Hajduk model the new APRO Charitable Foundation apparel.

APRO is excited to announce a new initiative to support the APRO Charitable Foundation, the 501(c)3 organization that administers the RTO (Relief to Our) Employees Disaster Relief Fund and the APRO Scholarship Fund.

Inspired to help raise awareness and funds for the Foundation, Andrew Hajduk, President of APRO member Vox-Pop-Uli Inc., developed the APRO Charitable Foundation apparel program to facilitate both of those goals.

The concept is simple: when an APRO member purchases branded apparel for their employees, they have the option to add the APRO Charitable Foundation’s logo in addition to their company’s logo, and Vox-Pop-Uli contributes a percentage of each purchase directly to the Foundation.

The first APRO member to participate in the program is Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, which announced at its Annual Leadership Conference earlier this year that all company apparel will feature the APRO Charitable Foundation logo.

“At Buddy’s, we believe in building a strong sense of community, increasing awareness, and offering diverse ways to engage our team in greater participation in the Charitable Foundation, ultimately benefiting both employees in need and our organization as a whole,” said Teresa Hill, VP of Operational Support.

Buddy’s is the first APRO member to give back to the Charitable Foundation with its stylish shirts.

Only employees of APRO dealer member companies are eligible for support from the Charitable Foundation, whether the Disaster Relief Fund at a time of hardship, or the Scholarship Fund to support family members attending college or a trade school. Including the Foundation’s logo and the tagline – RTO helping RTO – on company shirts helps raise awareness of this benefit among your employees in case they find themselves in need of either kind of aid.

“For the past several years, we’ve awarded an average of 40 scholarships each year, and we’re continuing to receive disaster relief requests due to the recent hurricanes that hit so many communities so hard,” said APRO CEO Charles Smitherman. “We appreciate all the donations we’ve received to help replenish our funds and are thankful for the ongoing support that will be provided from Vox-Pop-Uli’s Charitable Foundation apparel program.”