Rent-2-Own Golf Outing Raises $4K for Disabled Kids

R2O’s golf outing Overall Winners (L to R) Kayla Foerster, [cardboard cutout of company founder Darrell Tissot], R.J. Houghton, Jackson Lee, and John Krannitz.

APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own (R2O) recently hosted its 21st annual golf outing at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio, with 79 R2O employees and vendors participating and supporting disabled children throughout the state.

Since 2004, R2O has held the competition to bring colleagues together for a day of fun and – since 2012 – fundraising for a good cause. Company employees and invited vendors pay a small fee to golf Crown Hill’s 18-hole, architect-designed championship course, one of the region’s best.

Proceeds from the event go to Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (S.A.T.H.), a nonprofit that sponsors Kamp Dovetail every summer. Each year, more than 200 children with various disabilities – including Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Spina Bifida, behavior disorders, visual impairments, and sometimes multiple disabilities – attend the weeklong camp at Rocky Fork State Park.

R2O’s Tanner Easter won Closest to the Pin at the company golf outing.

Over the past 12 years, the event has provided over $40,000 for S.A.T.H. and Kamp Dovetail; this year’s event alone raised almost $4,000. Prizes went to R2O’s Tanner Easter for Closest to the Pin and to the team of Kayla Foerster, R.J. Houghton, John Krannitz, and Jackson Lee as Overall Winners.

“Golf was always something I enjoyed doing with my dad, and any day out on the course is a day well-spent,” said R2O Owner Mike Tissot. “Gathering on the green lets us come together to not only golf a game, but also make a difference. Our annual golf outing is a chance for our team to lift up a cause we care about while enjoying a day of play and teamwork.”