APRO Fall Board Meeting Focuses on Future

When the APRO Board of Directors and APRO Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) recently met in Austin, Texas, the agenda for the two-day meeting was chock-full, including a board meeting, strategic planning, committee meetings, and socializing.

The first day started with an early-morning meeting of the Executive Committee followed by the board meeting, which began with a state of the association report from APRO CEO Charles Smitherman.

The board then switched focus to the future, with the remainder of the day spent in strategic planning facilitated by leadership consultant Meg Poag. After reviewing the previous six months’ work of the Strategic Planning Subcommittee to develop a strategic plan draft, the board split into groups to determine priorities, add and refine tactics, and identify metrics for three goals.

That afternoon, VAC members toured Austin’s oldest hotel, The Driskill, and learned all about the building’s colorful history – from where ghosts have been sighted to where President and Mrs. Johnson slept in their home away from home.

Jen Troke dealing up blackjack fun. Adam Sutton, Shannon Strunk, and Bill French catching up at the reception. Andrew Hajduk, Doug Funk, and Monica Bean enjoy a laugh during the VAC meeting.

That evening’s reception kicked off with a blackjack tournament hosted by dealer extraordinaire (and APRO Vice President of Membership) Jen Troke. The board and VAC then enjoyed the relatively cool weather with a short walk to Perry’s Steakhouse for a delicious dinner.

Day two began bright and early with the VAC and board Government Relations committee meetings. The board then reconvened and took action, including adopting the upcoming fiscal year’s budget and approving bylaw amendments.

After lunch, the board identified which committees would be responsible for implementing tasks of the strategic plan, before adjourning for the day.

“This year’s meeting in Austin was both highly productive and energizing,” said Smitherman. “Together, we created a new three-year strategic plan that sets a clear path forward for the continued growth and success of APRO in service to the rent-to-own industry. The collaborative spirit and commitment of our incredible team of board members were evident throughout the meeting, and I am confident the initiatives we have set forth will drive meaningful progress for our industry and our members. I look forward to working with our leadership team to turn these goals into achievements.”