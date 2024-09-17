National Preparedness Month: Start a Conversation

September is National Preparedness Month, a time to prepare for disasters and emergencies. The theme for 2024, “Start a Conversation,” encourages us to break the silence about potential risks and make talking about emergency preparedness part of our regular discussions with loved ones.

Why Conversations Matter

Talking about potential disasters or emergencies isn’t always easy. Many of us avoid these conversations because they can feel overwhelming or uncomfortable. However, discussing these topics is one of the most effective ways to begin taking steps to ensure the safety and well-being of those we care about.

Starting a conversation today can help your family and community take important actions to prepare for unexpected events. By making preparedness a part of your dialogue, you can help everyone feel more confident and ready in the face of adversity.

Steps to Prepare

National Preparedness Month emphasizes simple, practical steps that anyone can take to ensure they are ready for a disaster:

Make a Plan

The first step in preparedness is to create a plan that includes how you and your family will communicate and what you will do in different emergency situations. Identify evacuation routes, safe meeting places, and contact information for key people, including neighbors and local authorities.



Build an Emergency Kit

An emergency kit should contain essentials such as non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, and first-aid supplies. Tailor your kit to the specific needs of your household, including pets and family members with special health needs.



Stay Informed

Being aware of potential risks in your area is crucial. Sign up for local alerts and warnings, and learn about your community’s emergency plans. Understand which natural disasters are common in your region and how to respond appropriately.



Get Involved

Preparedness isn’t just about individual efforts; it’s also about strengthening the resilience of the entire community. Volunteer with local disaster response organizations, join a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), or participate in preparedness training to help your neighborhood respond better to disasters.

Business Continuity

According to data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the US Department of Labor, 75% of businesses without continuity planning will fail within three years of a natural disaster. With a statistic like that, it’s imperative to identify your business’ risk, and develop a plan to ensure the safety of your employees and ability of your company to rebound after a disaster.

Begin Today

Preparedness doesn’t happen overnight, but starting the conversation is a great first step. Discussing emergency plans and preparations now will help ensure that everyone knows what to do if a disaster strikes. Whether it’s assembling an emergency kit, reviewing local evacuation routes, or simply understanding what risks are common in your area, every action you take will contribute to the safety and resilience of your family and community.

For more information and preparedness resources, visit Ready.gov.