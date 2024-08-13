Mike’s Rent-To-Own Announces Key Promotions

Josh Hogg, newly appointed COO at Mike’s Rent-To-Own.

APRO member Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own recently announced the promotion of 22-year team member Josh Hogg to the company’s newly created role of Chief Operating Officer.

Hogg began at Kansas-based Mike’s Rent-To-Own in 2002 in customer sales. He was promptly promoted through various managerial positions, including managing the Hutchinson and Lyons, Kansas locations, as well as opening and managing the McPherson, Kansas store. In 2017, Josh became the company’s first District Manager, playing a pivotal role in driving Mike’s growth and innovation.

Hogg (front) at the Las Vegas Furniture Market with other team members: (L to R) District Manager Rickey Ninemire; Shelly Strong from Accounts Payable; Co-Owner Angela Strong-McCool; Co-Owner Michael Strong; and District Manager Mike “Junior” Schweigart.

“Josh’s tenure in our company exemplifies dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to our customers, our community, and our company,” said Angela Strong-McCool, co-owner of Mike’s Rent-To-Own. “His deep understanding of our business, combined with his strategic vision, makes him the ideal choice for this critical role.”

“Josh’s promotion is necessary for my family to achieve our goal of opening additional locations,” said Michael Strong, co-owner. “His leadership will provide the structure required for our continued growth and success.”

“As COO, Josh will continue to drive innovation, elevate customer satisfaction, and lead our company toward sustained success,” said Mike Strong, founder and co-owner. “His passion for our mission and his collaborative spirit will undoubtedly continue to propel our company to new heights”.

Mike’s also announced several other key promotions in the company, including Kirk Pierce to Lead Company Coach, Johnathan Robinson to District Manager, and Melissa Tos to Team Leader in McPherson, Kansas.