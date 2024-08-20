2024-25 APRO Leadership Announced

The 2024-2025 APRO Board of Directors held its first meeting during RTO World 2024.

We are pleased to announce the members of the 2024-25 APRO Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Vendor Advisory Committee.

The Board of Directors was elected by the APRO membership via online voting, and announced during RTO World 2024 at the APRO Awards Luncheon & Business Meeting on August 6, 2024.

Congratulations to new APRO board members:

Jeff Smith, Your Hometown Rent to Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent to Own ; and

; and Shannon Strunk, Gulf Breeze Investments dba RNR Tire Express,

and to re-elected board members:

Trent Agin, SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One ;

; Mark Connelly, Arona Corp. dba Arona Home Essentials ;

; Daniel Fisher, Blue Ocean Brands LLC dba Majik Rent-To-Own. ;

; Jerry Marshall, KAPPA Investments LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings ;

; Travis Robbins, Progressive Holdings Inc. ; and

; and Adam Sutton, RNR Tire Express.

The following directors are serving the second year of their two-year terms:

Dennis Adams, Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental ;

; Michael Bennett, Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings ;

; Chad J. Fosdick, CR Fosdick Ent. Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase ;

; Rachel G. George, Aaron’s LLC ;

; Ernie Lewallen, UHR Rents and United Household Rentals dba RNR Tire Express ;

; Bryan Pechersky, Upbound Group, Inc. ;

; Gopal Reddy, Action Development Corp. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership ; and

; and Michael Strong, Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own.

The 2024-25 board members elected the officers who will serve as the APRO Executive Committee:

Michael Bennett, President;

Daniel Fisher, 1st Vice President;

Chad Fosdick, 2nd Vice President;

Rachel George, Secretary; and

Trent Agin, Treasurer.

The APRO Vendor Advisory Committee helps bridge the gap between vendors and dealers. Congratulations to the newly elected and re-elected members of APRO’s Vendor Advisory Committee:

Monica Bean, Captive Management Services ;

; Bill French, O’Rourke Sales Company , Vice Chair & Vendor Liaison;

, Vice Chair & Vendor Liaison; Michael Helton, Rivero, Gordimer & Company P.A. ,Vendor Liaison;

,Vendor Liaison; James MacAlpine, Benefit Marketing Solutions ;

; Marty Smith, Noctova Sleep ; and

; and Howard Topping, Slumba Mattress.

The following VAC members are serving the second year of their two-year terms:

Richard Formoe, Paydit, Inc. ;

; Doug Funk, High Touch Technologies ;

; Andrew Hajduk, Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc. ;

; Michael Kays, Ashley Furniture Industries ;

; Kelly McClellan, L2 Corporation ; and

; and Brian Rosen, Dialectic.