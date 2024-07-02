RNR Gives Dedicated Dad VIP NASCAR Experience

L to R: Ocala RNR Store Manager Kyle Parman, Team Development Director Will Jackson, and giveaway winner Edward Ryan.

RNR Tire Express recently announced the winner of its annual Father’s Day giveaway, who will be experiencing the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway later this summer as few people get the chance to.

Edward Ryan of Ocala, Florida – who has been a diehard NASCAR fan since the age of four, will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Daytona, Florida, for the VIP experience, which will include premium tickets, pit passes, a driver meet-and-greet, food, drinks, and accommodations. Ryan was nominated for the prize by his wife, Brooke.

“This experience is something he will cherish every part of,” said Brooke. “He is a hardworking dad, and does everything he can to make sure his son is taken care of and has all his wants and needs met. My husband is a great loving man, and I would be honored if he was chosen for this wonderful opportunity.”

Edward grew up watching NASCAR races every Sunday with his father, and has continued this tradition with his young son, who is now a racing fan in his own right.

“My childhood was consumed by my love for NASCAR, and it created a special bond between my father and me,” said Edward. “It’s been so rewarding to continue the traditions I had growing up with my own son now. I’m extremely grateful to the RNR team and my wife for creating what will be a lasting memory for our entire family.”

“Getting the chance to work with my son, Adam, every day at RNR is a constant reminder of just how special a father’s bond is with his family,” said RNR Founder and CEO Larry Sutton. “Our Father’s Day giveaway is a special opportunity to honor fathers across the country who go above and beyond for their families and communities. We received countless nominations of well-deserving fathers, each one with an incredible story of dedication and love, and we’re proud to celebrate all these remarkable individuals.”