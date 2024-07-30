Cleek’s Commercials Win Statewide Award

Cleek’s President John Cleek, Jr. (second from L) holds the Best Small-Market Television Commercial Series Award with co-creator NicDanger (second from R) and producers Linda Bott (far L) and Travis Buck (far R).

APRO member Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales recently won the Missouri Broadcasters Association Award for Best Small-Market Television Commercial Series for the company’s “Rap and Song” TV ads.

When company President John Cleek, Jr., happened to run into Show-Me-State rapper NicDanger twice within one week last fall, he took it as a sign to collaborate. Brought together by their shared love of hip-hop, Cleek and NicDanger put together four commercials for Columbia, Missouri-based Cleek’s. They worked with a Kansas City audio producer at his studio to lay the tracks, then recorded the spots in Cleek’s Columbia store over two days.

Three of the ads feature Cleek and NicDanger in black and gold tracksuits and bucket hats, while a fourth spot features country music, provided by local artists Stephanie Prince and Anthony Wilkerson.

Produced by Linda Bott and Travis Buck of Columbia’s KMIZ TV, the commercials began running last November, with a new one released each week of the month. They played on four television stations, four radio stations, YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, and the Cleek’s website.

KMIZ submitted the series for award consideration; judged on campaign continuity, creativity, and execution, the spots won against ads from all types of businesses.

“I believe the ads had a positive impact,” said Cleek. “About 95 percent of people loved them and thought they were funny and original. One of the four parts of our company culture at Cleek’s is fun, and I’m not afraid to put myself out there. People were happy to see something different – and November was our best month last year for deliveries.

“Don’t be afraid to try something new,” Cleek advises fellow rent-to-own colleagues. “There are a lot of talented people in this industry – know your market and your target audience, and do some cool stuff!”