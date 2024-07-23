APRO Scholarship Recipient Becomes Vet

Dr. Connor Morel, graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine and multi-year recipient of the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship.

Connor Morel, a multi-year recipient of the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship, recently graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine to become a full-fledged veterinary doctor.

Dr. Morel, whose father is Chris Bolin, Owner of Tennessee-based Bolin Rental Purchase, received six years of APRO scholarship assistance funded through the Tennessee Rental Dealers Association. Morel said his dad helped his college career in myriad ways.

(L to R) Chris Bolin, Owner of Bolin Rental Purchase, son Dr. Connor Morel, and wife Gabriela Bolin.

“When I first began college, I figured I’d enlist in the military as an officer following my graduation,” Morel remembers. “But I needed a major, and my father recommended Animal Sciences, since I’d always loved animals. As I progressed through my coursework, I began enjoying the field more and more, and decided to apply for an internship at the Nashville Zoo during the summer of my sophomore year. It was an extraordinary experience, and I realized I was going to be a veterinarian.”

Morel also discovered an invaluable mentor in Dr. Nathan Butler, a veterinarian who helped guide and train Morel with seven years of hands-on experience at Butler’s practice. Dr. Morel will now be working professionally at Village Veterinary Hospital, a small-animal general practice in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, close to Nashville.

Dr. Connor Morel and an alert canine pal.

“I owe a lot to the APRO Charitable Foundation,” notes Morel. “Living as a college student, you do everything you can to cut costs and live on as little as possible. Life as a graduate student is the same, except you’re ten times more stressed and life is ten times more expensive. Several times, I was able to make it through the school year only because of the financial cushion the scholarship provided me.

Dr. Connor Morel gets a little horsey nuzzle from a grateful patient.

“I believe we have a responsibility to give back whenever possible in return for the kindness and help we receive throughout our lives,” he concludes. “I hope to continue giving back throughout my career by providing affordable veterinary care for pets, and helping in animal shelters as much as possible.”

Congratulations, Dr. Morel – APRO is proud to have been part of your story!