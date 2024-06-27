The 2024-2026 Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) Candidates

An email was sent to your primary contact associated with your membership with access to an online ballot for the 2024-2026 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee from info@rtohq.org.

Please note that APRO has 6 vacancies to fill on the VAC this year.

If you have not received the email, be sure to check your junk mail. Ballots may be submitted through this link no later than Tuesday, July 30.