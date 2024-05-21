RNR Honors Moms with Car Giveaway

APRO member RNR Tire Express recently wrapped up its 8th annual Mother’s Day Giveaway, an event that drew an incredible response at RNR franchise locations nationwide. This year’s giveaway, featuring a combined 15,000 entries and $100,000 worth of prizes, saw both RNR Tire Express Corporate and franchisee Rental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express honor deserving mothers with a brand-new 2024 Buick Encore.

The origins of the RNR Tire Express Mother’s Day Giveaway can be traced back to franchisee Rental Concepts Co-Owner David Harrison. At the age of 23, Harrison was able to surprise his mother Virginia – a single mom who always worked tirelessly to provide for her family – with a new car.

“When we got into a position where we could start doing something for the community,” said Harrison, “I thought ‘What if I could share this with another single mom like my mother?’ Of course, now we open it up to any deserving mother.”

Left: Harrison (far R) with his mother, Virginia Harrison, and three siblings in 1969. Right: Harrison proudly shares his late mother’s story as the inspiration for the Mother’s Day Car Giveaway.

“We started this giveaway in honor of my grandmother,” said Harrison’s daughter and Director of Operations Candice Hill. “Corporate loved it and started doing the promotion as well.”

Larry Sutton (far R) poses with Abby Fuller (far L) and her family with their new car.

“Each day, moms work tirelessly for their families in every aspect and deserve to be recognized,” said RNR Tire Express Founder and CEO Larry Sutton. “Being able to show our collective appreciation for all they do is what makes this giveaway so special to the RNR team.”

This year’s corporate grand prize winner was Abby Fuller from Sarasota, Florida. Nominated by her husband Isaac, Fuller is a dedicated wife, mother of two, and a professor at Ave Maria University. She also volunteers with nonprofit Better Together, helping tackle addiction, homelessness, and unemployment, and has even established her own nonprofit, Sports4Good, which empowers young athletes and their families to be positive forces within their community.

“My family is one-of-a-kind, and to know they truly appreciate everything is a very special feeling,” Fuller shared. “This surprise blew away anything I could have ever imagined, and will absolutely make this my most memorable Mother’s Day to date. I am very grateful to my family and the RNR team for giving me such a tremendous gift.”

David Harrison (L) presents Sabrina Pierce (R) and her son with their new car, sponsored by Rental Concepts and Nexen Tire.

The Rental Concepts franchisee winner was Sabrina Pierce of Texarkana, Texas. Pierce, a single mother of three boys – two with special needs – was recognized for her unwavering dedication and resilience. A successful cosmetologist, she has gone back to school to pursue a degree in physical therapy, specializing in pediatrics. Her primary motivation is to help her youngest son walk and to support other mothers facing similar challenges.

“I’m so thankful Ms. Virginia raised a good man with a big heart,” said Pierce. “Thank you so much, RNR Tire Express!”