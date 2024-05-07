Buddy’s Home Furnishings Names John Wilson as Director of Real Estate

Buddy’s Home Furnishings new Director of Real Estate John Wilson

APRO member Buddy’s Home Furnishings has announced the promotion of John Wilson to the position of Director of Real Estate. With decades of experience in the rent-to-own industry and a strong background in real estate, Wilson is poised to lead the company’s real estate operations and support its franchise owners in achieving strategic growth.

In his new role, Wilson will take on the responsibility of overseeing Buddy’s Home Furnishings’ real estate operations, providing strategic guidance for future storefront expansion, and nurturing relationships with franchise owners. His extensive experience in residential real estate and his previous role as a franchise consultant at Buddy’s have equipped him with a deep understanding of the industry and the needs of franchisees.

“John’s expertise in real estate and operations make him a natural fit for this role,” said CEO Michael Bennett. “As a franchise consultant, he developed strong relationships and trust with our franchise owners. He understands their triumphs and trials related to real estate, which will make him an invaluable resource as we continue to grow our footprint.”

Wilson, reflecting on his journey with Buddy’s Home Furnishings, highlighted the company’s unique approach to business. “Buddy’s is better because of the way we care for our people,” he said. “Whether it’s our team members, customers, suppliers or anyone else that touches the business, we’re committed to caring for those relationships and that ultimately elevates our business. I’m honored to step into this position and serve our people in a new capacity.”

Click here to view the original press release.