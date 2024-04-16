Three RTO Franchises Make Top Entrepreneur Lists

In the dynamic realm of franchising, APRO members Rent-A-Center Inc., Buddy’s Home Furnishings, and RNR Tire Express have garnered noteworthy recognition on Entrepreneur‘s esteemed Franchise 500® ranking for 2024. This annual list, celebrating its 45th year, serves as a premier benchmark for evaluating and honoring top-performing franchise opportunities.

Rent-A-Center, a leading figure in the Furniture & Appliances category, secured an impressive 204th position on the Franchise 500® list. Additionally, Rent-A-Center clinched the prestigious #1 spot in the Furniture & Appliances category on the 2024 Best of the Best ranking, solidifying its position as an industry powerhouse. Furthermore, Rent-A-Center excelled by ranking 13th in the 2024 Top 15 Retail Franchises, showcasing its outstanding performance and market dominance.

Buddy’s Home Furnishings achieved a commendable ranking at 230th on the Franchise 500® list. Notably, Buddy’s also secured the 15th position in the 2024 Top 15 Retail Franchises, highlighting its consistent growth and success within the franchise landscape.

Adding to this remarkable lineup of APRO Members, RNR Tire Express made a significant impact by claiming the 198th spot on Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500® list for 2024. This accomplishment underscores RNR Tire Express’ dedication to excellence and its strong position in the franchising industry.

Entrepreneur rankings are based upon more than 150 data points across five categories: the costs and fees to acquire and run a franchise; the corporate support offered to franchisees; the size and growth of the company; brand strength; and financial strength and stability. A record-setting 1,389 companies were considered for the 2024 list.

APRO is proud to offer our congratulations to these extraordinary members on this national recognition.