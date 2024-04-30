Rent King Gives Back to Empower Young Minds

Attendees of ImPowered Minds’ Spring Break Bash enjoy a photo opportunity on Milam’s boat.

APRO member CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King has launched a new partnership with ImPowered Minds of Florida, a nonprofit organization that focuses on youth recreation, education, and mental health, using the platform of fishing.

Austin Milam began his journey with Rent King in 2015 as a Delivery Specialist at the company’s Winter Haven, Florida, store. Over the years, he has progressed to Store Manager, and was excited when this particular opportunity to give back presented itself.

Austin Milam, Store Manager of Rent King in Winter Haven, Florida, prepares to share his love for fishing with local children.

“A partnership with ImPowered Minds was a natural choice for me,” said Milam. “Not only do I value my friendship with organization founder Jasen Glanton, but fishing has been a passion of mine since childhood. It’s given me countless cherished memories, especially fishing with my dad. I wanted to pay it forward by providing kids in our community, who may not have had these experiences, the chance to learn and appreciate fishing through ImPowered Minds. It’s about teaching them not just how to fish, but also how to respect and care for our natural resources.”

Spring Break Bash attendees enjoy a day full of fun and educational experiences.

ImPowered Minds hosted its Spring Break Bash at the Suncoast Youth Convention Center in Apollo Beach, drawing maximum attendance each day. The event featured guest speakers, free lunches, hands-on activities like casting and knot-tying, and a backyard bass station. Rent King contributed by donating items such as free t-shirts, beach balls, sunglasses, and headphones. Milam also brought his own boat, providing a unique experience and photo opportunity for the kids.

Looking ahead, Milam is excited about future collaborations with ImPowered Minds, including plans to expand the charity’s reach to neighboring counties.