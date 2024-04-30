Hometown Rent to Own Continues Northeast Growth

New York-based APRO member Hometown Rent To Own Inc. recently opened up its third location – its first in Pennsylvania – and held the company’s first awards banquet.
Hometown launched its flagship store in Salamanca, New York, in 2014, and its second location in 2021, in Jamestown, New York. The newest store, located in Corry, Pennsylvania, opened April 1, 2024.
“Corry doesn’t have an appliance retailer, and hasn’t had a rental business since the House of Television moved out a few years ago,” said Hometown Owner Jeff Smith. “The community is excited to have us – the positive response has been overwhelming!”
Smith and his business partner, Owner Matt Radecki, intend to open a fourth location in Gowanda, New York, on July 1, 2024, and plan to keep on expanding by at least one new store each year for a while.
In early March, Hometown also hosted its inaugural company awards banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton in Jamestown. Over a delicious dinner, employees honored the best and brightest among them.
Congratulations to all the award winners, which included:
- Employee of the Year: Chris Posey, Corry Store Manager
- Manager of the Year: Kevin Mosher, Salamanca Store Manager
- Delivery Technician of the Year: Jeremy Derby, Jamestown Delivery Tech
- Most Dedicated Employee: John Munson, Jamestown Store Manager
- Rookie of the Year: Joseph Pintagro, Jamestown Sales Manager
- Store of the Year: Jamestown
“Employees are the glue that holds our company together,” Smith said. “We value them above all else. We all sell the same stuff; people do business with people they like. If you’re not reinvesting in your people, then you’re doing it wrong.”