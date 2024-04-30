Hometown Rent to Own Continues Northeast Growth

The Hometown crew at its new Corry store: (L to R) Delivery Tech Perry Capasso, Delivery Tech Randy Tomaschefski, Sales Manager Zac Czech, Store Manager Chris Posey, Service & Warehouse Manager Cody Kysor, and Sales Manager Branden Hecei.

New York-based APRO member Hometown Rent To Own Inc. recently opened up its third location – its first in Pennsylvania – and held the company’s first awards banquet.

Hometown launched its flagship store in Salamanca, New York, in 2014, and its second location in 2021, in Jamestown, New York. The newest store, located in Corry, Pennsylvania, opened April 1, 2024.

“Corry doesn’t have an appliance retailer, and hasn’t had a rental business since the House of Television moved out a few years ago,” said Hometown Owner Jeff Smith. “The community is excited to have us – the positive response has been overwhelming!”

Smith and his business partner, Owner Matt Radecki, intend to open a fourth location in Gowanda, New York, on July 1, 2024, and plan to keep on expanding by at least one new store each year for a while.

In early March, Hometown also hosted its inaugural company awards banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton in Jamestown. Over a delicious dinner, employees honored the best and brightest among them.

The Jamestown store proudly accepts Hometown’s inaugural Store of the Year Award: (L to R) Service Manager Phil Depasquale, Jamestown Store Manager John Munson, Corry Store Manager Chris Posey, Sales Manager Joseph Pintagro, and Delivery Tech Jeremy Derby. The Hometown awards banquet attendees, including Owners Matt Radecki (6th from L in light green) and Jeff Smith (7th from L in light blue).

Congratulations to all the award winners, which included:

Employee of the Year: Chris Posey, Corry Store Manager

Manager of the Year: Kevin Mosher, Salamanca Store Manager

Delivery Technician of the Year: Jeremy Derby, Jamestown Delivery Tech

Most Dedicated Employee: John Munson, Jamestown Store Manager

Rookie of the Year: Joseph Pintagro, Jamestown Sales Manager

Store of the Year: Jamestown

“Employees are the glue that holds our company together,” Smith said. “We value them above all else. We all sell the same stuff; people do business with people they like. If you’re not reinvesting in your people, then you’re doing it wrong.”