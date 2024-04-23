APRO Scholarship Star: A’Niya Claiborne

For more than a dozen years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 483 scholarships totaling more than $1 million to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees and successful futures.

Southeastern Louisiana native A’Niya Claiborne – one of the 36 deserving 2023 APRO Scholarship recipients – is preparing to graduate with her Bachelor of Biology degree from the Bayou State’s oldest historically black college, Dillard University, thanks in part to two years of APRO Scholarships. A’Niya’s stepfather, Chandler Mouton, is a Regional Manager for Aaron’s, LLC, where he has worked for more than a quarter-century.

“Rent-to-own is an honorable business that helps a lot of people get things they need without breaking the bank,” says A’Niya. “Without RTO, someone with inadequate or poor credit may not be able to purchase essential products like appliances, electronics, or furniture at all, and doing so through RTO also gives people an opportunity to establish good credit over time.”

Following graduation, the 22-year-old senior plans to pursue her Master of Public Health degree at Louisiana State University, with the intention of working in dentistry – someday, owning her own chain of dental clinics.

“I’ve always loved science and loved people,” A’Niya says. “I’ve considered several different careers, but all of them have been in the medical field. My mom works in health care, and her stories about her fieldwork with the Centers for Disease Control have always been interesting and inspiring to me. I aspire to be like her in many ways.”

A’Niya Claiborne is a proud Bleu Devils cheerleader at Dillard University.

A’Niya has loved her time at Dillard – both academically and socially. She has especially enjoyed the close-knit nature of being at a smaller school, and her experience as a Bleu Devils cheerleader.

“Being a college cheerleader has played a key role in making me who I am,” says A’Niya. “It has had a compelling impact on my life, teaching me the meaning of hard work, teamwork, persistence, resilience, and many other qualities necessary to succeed in life.”

Additionally, A’Niya volunteers as an ambassador for Connect 4 Girls through Dillard’s chapter of Women in Pre-Med, educating and bonding with high-school students interested in healthcare work. She has also worked with the Campus Programming Team to help organize and host school events, as well as assist with campus gameday management.

“Volunteering boosts your self-confidence, your self-esteem, and your feeling of fulfillment with life,” A’Niya says. “I hope to continue that feeling through my future career, much like my mom and stepfather do; I’ve watched my stepdad help many, many families, and they’re eternally grateful for the relief his company provides.”

A’Niya’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort.