April is APRO Advocacy Awareness Month

April is an exciting time as we kick off APRO Advocacy Awareness Month! Our advocacy strategies are built to safeguard the integrity and growth of the rent-to-own industry. As we lead up to the Legislative Conference, we’re excited to highlight key elements of our advocacy approach, demonstrating our commitment to protecting and advancing our industry’s interests.

Safeguarding the Industry

This encompasses our ongoing commitment to monitor legislation affecting the rent-to-own industry. Through real-time legislative alerts, comprehensive resources like the Industry Health Survey and Economic Impact reports, and active support for state Rental Dealer Association events, we ensure that our members are well-informed and prepared to navigate regulatory landscapes.

Advocacy Basics Course

The Advocacy Basics Course empowers our members with the tools and training needed to effectively advocate for their businesses and the RTO industry as a whole. From advocacy training sessions to PAC support for key legislators and fellowship opportunities, the Advocacy Basics Course is designed to amplify our collective voice and drive positive change.

Join us in celebrating these crucial initiatives that protect and promote our industry’s interests, empowering you to make a difference in the future of RTO. Stay engaged, stay informed, and together, let’s continue to strengthen our industry’s advocacy efforts.