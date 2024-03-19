Value-Driven Culture Takes Center Stage at RNR’s Annual Franchise Conference

RNR team members (Left to right) Desiree Tatum, Susan Vice, and Heather Marino enjoy the conference welcome reception.

RNR Tire Express recently held its highly anticipated Annual Franchise Conference at the Renaissance Marriott in Orlando, Florida, with an impressive turnout of 375 corporate staff, franchisees, operators, managers, vendors, and guests.

Attendees were welcomed with flair during a reception that featured a DJ, caricature artist, 360 photo booth, and plenty of refreshments, setting the tone for the enthusiastic experience that awaited participants.

As part of RNR’s mission to be “The Best Tire and Wheel Concept in America,” the conference’s DX3 theme literally took center stage with presentations and discussions on RNR’s culture driven by its three core values of culture, customers, and community.

RNR Founder and CEO Larry Sutton opened the meeting with a rousing welcome address. Former Tampa Bay linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks followed, delivering a keynote address that focused on his concept of TEAM – Together Everyone Achieves More. RNR President and APRO Board Member Adam Sutton further elaborated on the DX3 theme, highlighting the importance of value-driven leadership grounded in relationships, responsibilities, and results.

(L to R) RNR President Adam Sutton, Jason Summers, A.J. Arthus, Chris Noonan, and RNR Vice President of Franchising Vince Ficarrotta celebrate JSA Tires as 2023 RNR Franchise of the Year.

Jason Summers, Owner of Texas-based JSA Tires Inc., dba RNR Tire Express – which was honored as the 2023 RNR Franchise of the Year – described the annual meeting as the highlight of his year within the RNR community

“It’s family reunion meets TED Talk,” Summers said, “the perfect blend of reconnecting with colleagues and educational insights that are truly unmatched.”

“As a new franchisee, I can’t express enough how invaluable the access to fellow franchisees, store managers, and our vendor partners is,” said first-time attendee Evan Mouhalis, Manager of Florida’s MCM Tire Express, LLC dba RNR Tire Express. “Building these relationships makes us feel like we’re on this journey together, and we’re excited to be part of a supportive community focused on sharing ideas and problem-solving. The conference was not just informative; it was a vibrant platform fostering collaboration and growth.”

Well-respected rent-to-own veteran and former APRO Board member Richard Rose was honored posthumously with the RNR Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was accepted by his family, including RNR franchisees Ronald Rose and Jonathan, who currently serves on the APRO Board of Directors.