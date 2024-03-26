Rent One and RNR Missouri Ready to Soar

SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One and RNR of Missouri LLC dba RNR Tire Express held their 2024 Annual Meeting, themed “Soar to New Heights,” earlier this month at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri.
Keynote Speaker Robert “Cujo” Teschner, a combat veteran and former F-15 and F-22 fighter pilot with the U.S. Air Force, kicked off the event by showing how the Air Force’s accountability practices are universal and relevant in business, stressing disciplined decision-making, clear communication, and relentless focus on objectives.
During the meeting, store managers were organized into three specialized breakout groups, each receiving comprehensive training totaling over 10 hours. Group 1 sharpened sales techniques to strengthen customer relationships; Group 2 concentrated on optimizing efficiency and organizational proficiency for managerial growth; and Group 3 focused on elevating team members to new heights of performance and achievement.
“Our 2024 Annual Meeting brought about new learning experiences and organizational advancements,” said CEO Larry Carrico. “Our team members are laser-focused on obtaining grand results as we celebrate 39 years of service to them, their families, clients, and communities.”
“This year marked another milestone for Rent One and RNR Tire Express at our annual meeting,” said COO Kelly Martin. “We outlined plans to enhance leadership development for our managers with multiple engagements throughout the year. While tasks are important, we’re prioritizing the development of leaders as part of our multi-pronged approach. This meeting was just the first step.”
Store managers were also introduced to a simplified way of keeping the companies’ mission and vision in mind, through a new logo displayed on banners, signs, and handouts at the event. Simply put, it captures the essence of the organization’s goals: to inspire happiness and empower others.
Finally, participants celebrated their extraordinary achievements during the Top Performers Awards Night, led by six Rent One and RNR Tire Express top performers. A Vegas-themed Casino Night topped off the event.
Congratulations to all the 2023 Rent One and RNR Tire Express Winners:
- Rent One Employee of the Year – Shanah Willis, Rent One Call Center
- Rent One Rookie Store Manager of the Year – Cory Jackson, Lawton, Oklahoma
- Rent One Regional Manager of the Year – Mark Penn, Region 6
- Rent One Store of the Year – Store 143 Wynne, Arkansas – led by Frank Wilson
- Rent One Store Manager of the Year – Kelly Kemper, Trumann, Arkansas
- Rent One Presidential Award of Excellence – Jerica Norvell, Paragould, Arkansas
- Rent One Vender of the Year – Ashley Furniture
- RNR Tire Express Store Manager of the Year – Justin Lee, Paducah, Kentucky
- RNR Tire Express Sales Manager of the Year – Eric Walker, Overland, Missouri
- RNR Tire Express Store of the Year – Store 907 Paducah, Kentucky – led by Justin Lee