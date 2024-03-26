Rent One and RNR Missouri Ready to Soar

RNR Store Manager Kevin Tourville (4th from left) and Regional Manager Joe Barks (far right) joined Rent One Store Managers Aubrey Ruiz, David Riley, Joe Tubb, and Wade Marks to serve as emcees during the Annual Meeting awards ceremony.

SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One and RNR of Missouri LLC dba RNR Tire Express held their 2024 Annual Meeting, themed “Soar to New Heights,” earlier this month at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri.

Robert “Cujo” Teschner delivers a powerful keynote address.

Keynote Speaker Robert “Cujo” Teschner, a combat veteran and former F-15 and F-22 fighter pilot with the U.S. Air Force, kicked off the event by showing how the Air Force’s accountability practices are universal and relevant in business, stressing disciplined decision-making, clear communication, and relentless focus on objectives.

During the meeting, store managers were organized into three specialized breakout groups, each receiving comprehensive training totaling over 10 hours. Group 1 sharpened sales techniques to strengthen customer relationships; Group 2 concentrated on optimizing efficiency and organizational proficiency for managerial growth; and Group 3 focused on elevating team members to new heights of performance and achievement.

“Our 2024 Annual Meeting brought about new learning experiences and organizational advancements,” said CEO Larry Carrico. “Our team members are laser-focused on obtaining grand results as we celebrate 39 years of service to them, their families, clients, and communities.”

Rent One Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mark Williams (third from L) presents the 2023 Vendor of the Year award to Ashley Furniture Industries.

“This year marked another milestone for Rent One and RNR Tire Express at our annual meeting,” said COO Kelly Martin. “We outlined plans to enhance leadership development for our managers with multiple engagements throughout the year. While tasks are important, we’re prioritizing the development of leaders as part of our multi-pronged approach. This meeting was just the first step.”

Store managers were also introduced to a simplified way of keeping the companies’ mission and vision in mind, through a new logo displayed on banners, signs, and handouts at the event. Simply put, it captures the essence of the organization’s goals: to inspire happiness and empower others.

Finally, participants celebrated their extraordinary achievements during the Top Performers Awards Night, led by six Rent One and RNR Tire Express top performers. A Vegas-themed Casino Night topped off the event.

Rent One COO Kelly Martin presents Store of the Year award to Frank Wilson. Rent One CEO Larry Carrico presents Employee of the Year Award to Shanah Willis from Rent One’s Call Center. Rent One President Trent Agin presents Presidential Award of Excellence to Jerica Norvell. RNR of Missouri President Richard Bergman presents Store of the Year award to Justin Lee.

Congratulations to all the 2023 Rent One and RNR Tire Express Winners: