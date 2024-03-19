Rent-2-Own Honors its Best with Annual Awards

R2O Owner & President Mike Tissot illustrates the company’s new 2024 theme: Care to Be Uncommon.

APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own (R2O) held its annual meeting last month at the Roberts Conference Centre in Wilmington, Ohio. Led by R2O Owner and President Mike Tissot, the event celebrated the company’s success over the past year, honored its top employees with an awards presentation, and set the stage for an uncommon 2024.

Tissot launched the meeting by applauding the prior year’s work by all R2O team members. Operating under a theme of “All In,” R2O streamlined its processes, increased its focus on the products customers want most, helped employees grow and get promoted within the company, and opened up its 41st store.

Mike Tissot (L) presents keys to a new car to overwhelmed and overjoyed employee Kristina Bailey (R).

Tissot then introduced and offered insight on R2O’s companywide theme for this year: Care to Be Uncommon.

“What does it mean to be uncommon?” queried Tissot. “It means when uncommonly good things become common, everything gets better. So keep doting on your customers, make your store a pleasant place for folks to shop, create a great experience for them – and do it all to an uncommon level. Be remarkable – and maybe they might tell a few friends about us.”

All 41 R2O stores throughout Ohio and Kentucky were closed for the day, so that all company employees could celebrate together with food, games, prizes, laughter, and awards. Prizes were given throughout the day via random name draws; two lucky employees each won a car!

R2O vendors were appreciated with plaque presentations early on in the day; later, the company’s annual award winners were honored. Congratulations to all!

R2O Store of the Year – Heath, Ohio – Sales Manager Sara Mercer (L) and Store Manager Derek Schild celebrate their win.

Employee of the Year: Jason Salyers , Service Department Assistant Manager

, Service Department Assistant Manager Home Office Employee of the Year: Ryan Scott , Service Department Manager

, Service Department Manager Lifetime Achievement Award: Lisa Gilbert , Service Department Parts Coordinator (24 years with R2O)

, Service Department Parts Coordinator (24 years with R2O) Regional Manager of the Year: Jeff Borders

Manager of the Year: Bonnie Sargent , Portsmouth, Ohio

, Portsmouth, Ohio Assistant, Sales, or Collections Manager of the Year: Clint Turner , Assistant Manager, Waverly, Ohio

, Assistant Manager, Waverly, Ohio Account Manager of the Year: Geoff Bumbaugh , Waverly, Ohio

, Waverly, Ohio Customer Sales Representative of the Year: Tylar Smith , Ironton, Ohio

, Ironton, Ohio Delivery Specialists of the Year: Cameron Kerr and Jerrit Noggler , Troy, Ohio

and , Troy, Ohio Rookie of the Year: Tanner Easter , Account Manager, Chillicothe, Ohio

, Account Manager, Chillicothe, Ohio Slash: Natasha Cantrell , Sales Manager, Athens, Ohio

, Sales Manager, Athens, Ohio Store of the Year: Heath, Ohio

“We’re ready for another successful year,” Tissot concluded. “We’re going to keep on breaking our own records by making uncommonly great things common.”