Nebraska Premier Store Celebrates a Decade of Community

APRO member CR Fosdick Ent. Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, even more successful and more dedicated to its North Platte, Nebraska, community than ever.

Owner Chad Fosdick (red cap) gathers with his team to celebrate the opening day of rides at Cody Park, where the company sponsors four hours of free rides for the community each year. (Bottom right) The company’s monkey mascot was a gift from a customer, Cynthia L., back in 2014; she remains a devoted client still today, and the mascot has made it onto team t-shirts as of last year.

Owner Chad Fosdick started his career in rent-to-own in 2005 as a delivery driver for Rentway. He spent the next eight years managing stores around Nebraska for Rentway, Rent-A-Center, Premier Rental-Purchase, and Aaron’s, before deciding to open up his own Premier store in 2014.

Team members from all three Fosdick businesses – Premier Rental-Purchase, Mr. Appliance, and Glass Doctor – gather for the annual NEBRASKAland Days parade in 2023.

While the store has thrived, Fosdick has opted not to expand his franchise with Premier – yet.

“A big motivator for me to open our Premier store was to get off the road and regain time with my family,” says Fosdick. “So we’ve chosen to expand through other business opportunities locally. In 2015, we opened a Mr. Appliance, and in 2020, a Glass Doctor here in North Platte. I’d never take the expansion of our Premier offering off the table, but for now, we’re focused on delivering in this community.”

In addition to providing valuable products and services for his hometown, Fosdick and his businesses contribute to community events and organizations. Each year, the Premier store sponsors a four-hour free ride event for the community on the first day rides and concessions are open at Cody Park. All three businesses participate annually at the parade for NEBRASKAland Days, the official celebration of the Cornhusker State, and Fosdick served for five years on the event’s Board of Directors. Additionally, he’s currently serving his second term on the boards of APRO and TRIB Group.

(L toR) James Arrollo, Owners Rhonda and Chad Fosdick, and Katie Fricke as they were ten years ago; the quartet remains devoted to the company a decade later.

Along with Fosdick’s wife, Rhonda, two other team members remain from the company’s launch a decade ago: James Arrollo, who is now Senior Product Technician at Mr. Appliance; and Katie Fricke, who has been instrumental in opening up all three businesses, and today serves as Office Manager for Glass Doctor. But Fosdick feels deeply grateful to all the people who have helped him reach this ten-year milestone.

“We began this business to see what we could achieve by bringing the best experience possible to the customers we serve,” Fosdick says. “None of this would have been possible without the commitment of every individual who has donned the Premier logo since 2014.”