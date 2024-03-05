National TV Celebrates Its Own With Heart

Thirty-year National TV veteran Darwin Westhusing (C) and his wife Marilyn (L) receive a special recognition and a trip to Jamaica for their family from company Owner Aaron Windsor (R).

APRO member National TV Sales & Rental held its annual Awards Banquet on Valentine’s Day in its headquarters hometown of Lebanon, Missouri. About 150 guests representing 19 cities throughout the Show-Me State enjoyed celebrating the company’s achievements and team member contributions at the Exchange at Wall Street venue. Guests were entertained and some brave volunteers left spellbound by the magic and comedic hypnotism show from performer David Anthony, followed by the awards presentation.

Manager of National TV’s Clinton, Missouri, location Darwin Westhusing also received a milestone recognition for his 30 years with the company. In appreciation for his work and service, National TV owner Aaron Windsor presented him with a trip to Jamaica for Darwin, his wife Marilyn, their children, and their grandchildren.

National TV Owner Aaron Windsor (L) presents the company’s 2023 Rookie of the Year Award to the Clinton, Missouri store’s Maren Smith (R).

Congratulations to all of the 2023 National TV award winners:

Employee of the Year – Wade Jager , Springfield, Missouri

, Springfield, Missouri Corporate Employee of the Year – Dan Kopsas , Lebanon, Missouri

, Lebanon, Missouri Store Manager of the Year – Gene Petitt , Nevada, Missouri

, Nevada, Missouri Assistant Manager of the Year – Michael Burke , Carthage, Missouri

, Carthage, Missouri Salesman of the Year – Fidel Delagarza , Carthage, Missouri

, Carthage, Missouri Account Manager of the Year – Billy Martinez , Carthage, Missouri

, Carthage, Missouri Customer Service Rep of the Year – Jimilynn Moree , Ava, Missouri

, Ava, Missouri Warehouse Employee of the Year – Christopher Nord , Lebanon, Missouri

, Lebanon, Missouri Rookie of the Year – Maren Smith , Clinton, Missouri

, Clinton, Missouri Soaring Eagle of the Year – Jimilynn Moree, Ava, Missouri