National TV Celebrates Its Own With Heart

APRO member National TV Sales & Rental held its annual Awards Banquet on Valentine’s Day in its headquarters hometown of Lebanon, Missouri. About 150 guests representing 19 cities throughout the Show-Me State enjoyed celebrating the company’s achievements and team member contributions at the Exchange at Wall Street venue. Guests were entertained and some brave volunteers left spellbound by the magic and comedic hypnotism show from performer David Anthony, followed by the awards presentation.
Manager of National TV’s Clinton, Missouri, location Darwin Westhusing also received a milestone recognition for his 30 years with the company. In appreciation for his work and service, National TV owner Aaron Windsor presented him with a trip to Jamaica for Darwin, his wife Marilyn, their children, and their grandchildren.
Congratulations to all of the 2023 National TV award winners:
- Employee of the Year – Wade Jager, Springfield, Missouri
- Corporate Employee of the Year – Dan Kopsas, Lebanon, Missouri
- Store Manager of the Year – Gene Petitt, Nevada, Missouri
- Assistant Manager of the Year – Michael Burke, Carthage, Missouri
- Salesman of the Year – Fidel Delagarza, Carthage, Missouri
- Account Manager of the Year – Billy Martinez, Carthage, Missouri
- Customer Service Rep of the Year – Jimilynn Moree, Ava, Missouri
- Warehouse Employee of the Year – Christopher Nord, Lebanon, Missouri
- Rookie of the Year – Maren Smith, Clinton, Missouri
- Soaring Eagle of the Year – Jimilynn Moree, Ava, Missouri