KRDA Sponsors Journey of Honor for Kansas Veterans

A veteran from Kansas visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, part of the Kansas Honor Flight experience.

Kansas Rental Dealers Association (KRDA) has embarked on a remarkable initiative, partnering with Kansas Honor Flight to provide an unforgettable experience for Kansas Veterans. APRO member and KRDA President Angela Strong-McCool, Co-Owner of Mike Strong Inc dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own, recently shared her enthusiasm for this endeavor, highlighting the significance of honoring and supporting fellow Kansans who served their country.

“I think I can speak for our industry and not just KRDA,” said Strong-McCool. “Our industry is always willing and eager to help anywhere we can.”

Community involvement plays a pivotal role in KRDA’s decision-making process when selecting projects to support. Strong-McCool emphasized the association’s commitment to organizations that positively impact communities across the state. This year, they made the decision to give back to heroes across their state, which led to their conversations with Kansas Honor Flight.

Kansas Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to recognizing the sacrifices of Kansas Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Their mission is fulfilled through all-expenses-paid journeys of honor and remembrance, allowing veterans to visit their respective memorials in Washington, D.C.

KRDA Treasurer Mike Strong, Co-Owner of Mike’s Rent-To-Own, brings a personal connection to this cause. Having served as an Army medic during the Vietnam War, his dedication to both his country and his community echoes the values upheld by KRDA.

“Our board was thrilled to support the Kansas Honor Flight,” said Strong-McCool. “We look forward to supporting more veterans in taking this trip to memorials in honor of each of them.”