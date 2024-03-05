Arona Announces Leadership Promotions

Jason Kunz

Donny Youngblood

APRO member Arona Home Essentials recently announced two internal promotions within its leadership team, demonstrating a commitment to recognizing and cultivating talent from within the company.

Jason Kunz, who has been with Arona for ten years, has become the Iowa-based company’s Chief Operating Officer. Kunz began as an Arona Regional Manager, and has also served as Vice President and Senior Vice President.

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce this great promotion for Jason,” said Brent Gregurek, Chief Operating Officer of Arona parent company Bernau Capital Partners. “He’s a great man, and Arona is in great hands with his direction.”

Donny Youngblood, who has more than 20 years of rent-to-own experience, has become Senior Vice President of Operations for the 50+-store company. Youngblood was previously a Divisional Vice President for the company.

“We’re thrilled to see Donny take on this elevated role with Arona,” said Mark Connelly, Executive Vice President at Bernau Capital Partners. “His proven track record and commitment to our core values make him an invaluable asset to our leadership team.”