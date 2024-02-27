Rhode Island ColorTyme Gives $5K for Foster Kids

Pawtucket ColorTyme’s Joe Bird (far R) and Adam Nicastro (second from R) present their well-deserved Franchisee of the Year finalist contribution to Adoption Rhode Island. Also pictured are BankRI Pawtucket Branch Teller Supervisor Evelyn Carrillo (far L), who coordinates a holiday drive for the charity, and Branch Manager Noah Morrison (second from L).

APRO member J&M Leasing LLC dba ColorTyme in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was named as a finalist for 2023 Franchisee of the Year – and donated its $5,000 corporate contribution to Adoption Rhode Island (ARI). Franchise Owner Joe Bird and Store Manager Adam Nicastro chose the charity.

Bird and his team have fulfilled holiday wish lists for ARI kids from the giving tree at the BankRI Pawtucket branch for several years. This year, as part of their store’s recognition as a Franchisee of the Year finalist, Bird and Nicastro had the chance to direct a $5,000 ColorTyme donation to the nonprofit of their choice. They decided to gift it to ARI in support of the organization’s holiday drive.

“All of our ColorTyme team members are involved in daily acts of kindness for our community,” said Bird. “We provide school backpacks filled with supplies during back-to-school, turkeys at Thanksgiving, Santa visits at Christmastime, and other contributions during the year. ARI is near and dear to our hearts, and we hope this act of kindness will help bring awareness to the plight of our children in foster care.”

Adoption Rhode Island works to create safety, permanency, familial support, and belonging to foster children and kids aging out of the foster system. Their efforts are chronically underfunded, so ColorTyme’s gift was deeply appreciated.