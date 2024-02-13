Illinois Premier Celebrates with Community

Dixon Premier account managers Nick Beauchamp (far L) and Dominick Gunn (far R) join some of Dixon’s finest to present funds raised through a store raffle.

Candie-Johns Rentals Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase, based in Dixon, Illinois, continued three long traditions of celebrating the holidays with – and benefiting – its community.

Last fall, the Dixon Premier held its annual Shop with a Cop event, selling $10 raffle tickets for a Spiderman 2 PS5. The store raised $1,300 for the Dixon Police Department’s support of the program, which had law-enforcement officers shop with 110 community kids at the local Walmart to fulfill their Christmas wish lists. Every child receives $110 worth of gifts and meets Santa Claus at the end of the day.

Dixon Premier Owner John Sprayberry (far R) and General Manager Steph Digman (second from L) pose for an “elfie” with community kids during the city’s annual Christmas Walk.

At the beginning of December, the store participated in the Dixon Christmas Walk. The event began with a tree lighting, and featured photos with Santa, strolling carolers, roaming madrigals, horse-drawn wagon rides, good food, and great deals from downtown shops. Location owner John Sprayberry dressed up as Buddy the Elf and General Manager Steph Digman served as an assistant elf, representing Premier with fun and flair!

Santa’s gift of a sled delights a local child at the Dixon Premier Holiday Open House.

Finally, on the second Saturday of December, the Dixon store held its 17th annual community-wide Holiday Open House. Local restaurant Momma Ciminos provided pizza for all, and Santa Claus visited with the kids, giving each one a toy and a photo with him. Santa clearly digs Dixon!