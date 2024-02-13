Illinois Premier Celebrates with Community

Candie-Johns Rentals Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase, based in Dixon, Illinois, continued three long traditions of celebrating the holidays with – and benefiting – its community.
Last fall, the Dixon Premier held its annual Shop with a Cop event, selling $10 raffle tickets for a Spiderman 2 PS5. The store raised $1,300 for the Dixon Police Department’s support of the program, which had law-enforcement officers shop with 110 community kids at the local Walmart to fulfill their Christmas wish lists. Every child receives $110 worth of gifts and meets Santa Claus at the end of the day.
At the beginning of December, the store participated in the Dixon Christmas Walk. The event began with a tree lighting, and featured photos with Santa, strolling carolers, roaming madrigals, horse-drawn wagon rides, good food, and great deals from downtown shops. Location owner John Sprayberry dressed up as Buddy the Elf and General Manager Steph Digman served as an assistant elf, representing Premier with fun and flair!
Finally, on the second Saturday of December, the Dixon store held its 17th annual community-wide Holiday Open House. Local restaurant Momma Ciminos provided pizza for all, and Santa Claus visited with the kids, giving each one a toy and a photo with him. Santa clearly digs Dixon!