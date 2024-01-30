Rent One Reorganizes, Creates New Leadership Positions

APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One has recently undergone a significant company restructuring, including the creation and appointment of a Chief Operating Officer, and General Counsel.

Rent One’s new COO is Kelly Martin, who previously served as the company’s Vice President of Culture and Strategy. In her new position, Martin will directly oversee Regional Directors, the Director of Training, and the Director of Communications, and play a pivotal role in streamlining operations and supporting the leadership team.

Tim Hayes – who has been integral to Rent One’s legal support for more than three decades – will serve as the company’s new General Counsel. Hayes will provide a more consistent and substantial presence, continuing to navigate and handle the diverse legal challenges rent-to-own businesses encounter.

Additionally, Rent One has strategically realigned its operations, with Chief Financial Officer Dave Shapiro expanding his role to directly oversee the company’s Controller, Vice President of Human Resources, and Vice President of Information Technology. The new reorganization will let Rent One President Trent Agin take a higher-level approach to the company’s direction, focusing on its long-term vision and growth.

“Rent One continues to be enthusiastic about its future,” said CEO and Owner Larry Carrico. “These changes are another steppingstone toward fulfilling our ultimate vision: Inspiring happiness within our communities through a higher quality of life.”

Founded in 1985, St. Louis-based Rent One currently has more than 100 locations in eight states.