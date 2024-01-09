Missouri Rental Dealers Give Back for the Holidays

All American Rental COO Macy Mitchell (far left), along with company Owners Scott and Liz Mitchell (center right and far right), present a Convoy of Hope representative with MRDA’s contribution.

Members of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) continued their annual tradition of giving back to their communities by participating in various service projects during the holiday season.

In late November, All American Rental Inc. team members joined other businesses at Convoy of Hope, filling more than 1,500 bags of groceries to meet immediate need in Springfield and Republic, Missouri. Convoy of Hope is a faith-based nonprofit humanitarian and disaster-relief organization providing food, supplies, and humanitarian services to impoverished, disaster-struck, or otherwise needy populations. Macy Mitchell, All American Rental’s Chief Operations Officer, also presented the group with a $1,000 contribution from MRDA.

Cleek’s President John Cleek, Jr. (center, holding check) and other members of the MRDA give a Food Bank representative a donation from the association.

In early December, team members from SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One and Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rental & Sales volunteered their time and donated a $1,000 check from MRDA to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. The Food Bank acquires and distributes millions of pounds of food annually to over 145 regional food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other agencies to ensure food gets into the hands of those who most need it.

And last month, Tom Moore, a Regional Director with Rent One in St. Louis, Missouri, presented the James S. McDonnell USO with a $1,000 contribution from MRDA. This USO is located in Terminal 1 at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, and is one of the world’s largest airport service centers for military personnel and their families. Up to 3,000 soldiers pass through the USO during the holidays.

“While military personnel have layovers, they can go to the USO and lounge, watch TV, game, or sleep,” Moore said. “There are snacks, beverages, toiletries, and even a nursery – and everything is free. The USO receives no government assistance and relies solely on donations, so our check to this USO from the MRDA will help it go a little further helping those who defend and serve our nation.”