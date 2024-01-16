Florida Buddy’s Brings Kids Holiday Blessings

Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett (far left, blue shirt) with one of the area families that received food, clothing, and gifts for the holidays.

An Orlando, Florida, location of APRO member Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings recently celebrated five years of “Buddy’s Blessings,” presenting 20 local children from eight families with holiday food, clothing, and fun gifts.

The event is organized by Rolling Hills Elementary School program coordinator and parent liaison Josephine Anderson, who also coined the moniker “Buddy’s Blessings.” Anderson selects the Rolling Hills families in greatest need, and Buddy’s provides them with a holiday meal, and each student with two complete outfits, including shoes, and toys.

Anderson says her whole team looks forward to the Buddy’s Blessings event every year.