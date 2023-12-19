In Memoriam: Richard Rose

Richard Rose, a member of APRO since 1984 until his retirement, passed away at the age of 85 after a battle with cancer.

Richard served on the APRO Board of Directors from 2004 to 2014, including service on the Executive Committee as Secretary for the last four of those years. He was awarded the Rental Dealer of the Year award in 2011.

After beginning his career in banking, Richard switched to managing furniture stores, which led to partnering to open what became BestWay Rent To Own, a chain of 20 stores throughout Central and Southeast Virginia, and North Carolina. In addition to operating other successful business ventures, he became an RNR Tire Express partner and franchisee in 2008.

Family was important part of Richard’s life, and he was extremely proud that his sons Jonathan and Ron followed him into the family business, as well continued his service to APRO. Richard is survived by his wife of 18 years, Elsa; sons and daughters-in-law Ron & Melissa, and Jonathan & Sara; four grandchildren; and Elsa’s five children and her grandchildren.

Richard’s memorial service took place on December 17; a recording of the service is available at this link, and his obituary is available here.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Rose family and friends. May he rest in peace.