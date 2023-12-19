Buddy’s Turkey Tradition Continues to Benefit Customers

During this Thanksgiving season, Kappa Investments LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings extended its tradition of goodwill by hosting its annual turkey giveaway. Across eight Virgina-based Buddy’s stores located in Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville, Roxboro, Collinsville, Harrisonburg, Bedford, and Madison Heights, a total of 80 turkeys were generously distributed to customers.

For Kappa Investments President Jerry Marshall, this turkey giveaway stands as a time-honored tradition. Since Marshall’s start in the business in 2010, the Thanksgiving turkey distribution has been a consistent gesture of community support.

“Our customers get excited for our giveaways and feel valued as we put in the effort to secure the turkeys,” says Marshall. “Everyone can use a lift sometimes, and we feel giving these turkeys away – particularly in today’s financial climate – really makes a difference for our clients.”