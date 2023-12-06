APRO Members Rated High in Reader Rankings

Furniture Today recently released its 2023 Reader Rankings, and two APRO members were among the year’s finalists and winners.

“These awards celebrate the best of the best in our industry, as nominated and voted for by our readers,” says the Furniture Today website. “Perhaps the best way to think of the program is as ‘Readers’ Choice’ awards, reflecting the companies that readers selected as their choices for the best in the business.”

APRO members Ashley Furniture Industries and Octillion Media scored among the highest in various categories:

Ashley Furniture Industries

WINNER, Industry Leading Innovator

WINNER, Company Most Likely to Give Back

Finalist, Best Outdoor Upholstery Company

Finalist, Best Outdoor Dining Company

Octillion Media

WINNER, Best Software Provider

WINNER, Best Customer Data & Marketing Company

Congratulations to these remarkable representatives of the RTO industry!!