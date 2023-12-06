Association of Progressive Rental Organizations | America’s Champion for Rent-to-Own
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

APRO Members Rated High in Reader Rankings

Furniture Today recently released its 2023 Reader Rankings, and two APRO members were among the year’s finalists and winners.

“These awards celebrate the best of the best in our industry, as nominated and voted for by our readers,” says the Furniture Today website. “Perhaps the best way to think of the program is as ‘Readers’ Choice’ awards, reflecting the companies that readers selected as their choices for the best in the business.”

APRO members Ashley Furniture Industries and Octillion Media scored among the highest in various categories:

Ashley Furniture Industries

  • WINNER, Industry Leading Innovator
  • WINNER, Company Most Likely to Give Back
  • Finalist, Best Outdoor Upholstery Company
  • Finalist, Best Outdoor Dining Company

Octillion Media

  • WINNER, Best Software Provider
  • WINNER, Best Customer Data & Marketing Company

Congratulations to these remarkable representatives of the RTO industry!!

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Popular Resources

Sign up for APRO Today

Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Flickr
Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy
Facebook Twitter Youtube Flickr