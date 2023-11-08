Upbound Group Donation Helps Students Succeed

Upbound Group, Inc., parent company of APRO member Rent-A-Center Inc., initiated a new partnership by contributing $25,000 to City Year, an organization that provides support to students and teachers in under-resourced schools.

The company’s community pillars of disaster relief, family and youth empowerment, hunger relief, and veterans affairs drive its support of charitable organizations. Upbound’s dedication to enhancing the well-being of families is a natural fit with City Year’s mission to ensure that students are equipped with the necessary skills to succeed and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

“Upbound’s commitment to our communities goes beyond financial wellbeing – it extends to the classroom,” said CEO Mitch Fadel. “We put our core values into action by supporting causes that give families peace of mind and offer youth opportunities that will help them reach their full potential. We believe each child should receive the best education, mentoring opportunities, and family services possible to equip and empower them to be the best they can be.”

Heather Holland, Executive Director of City Year Dallas noted, “We need the support of our community to continue our service to students, and appreciate Upbound for joining us as a partner in this work.”