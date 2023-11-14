RNR Tire Express Honors Breast Cancer Survivors

Chris Hazelwood (R) celebrates her grand prize award with Kellie Kizis (L), the friend who nominated her.

After receiving a record number of nominations from family and friends of breast cancer survivors, APRO member RNR Tire Express recently announced the grand prize winner of its 8th annual breast cancer awareness campaign. Along with celebrating a breast cancer survivor, RNR supported organizations dedicated to breast cancer research and the search for a cure by donating a share of all tire sales made at their 191 stores throughout October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year’s RNR winner – Chris Hazelwood of Lakeland, Florida – is facing the challenges of breast cancer for a second time, yet continues to dedicate her time to community initiatives such as Meals on Wheels, the National Breast Cancer Foundation Fab Over 40, and A Hug in a Box, all while operating her own nonprofit organization called Breast Cancer Hub.

Hazelwood received the grand prize – a THINK PINK package of $1,000 in cash, a set of brand-new tires, and a VIP spa day package, all generously provided by the team at RNR Tire Express.

RNR’s breast cancer awareness campaign is one of the longest-standing giveback initiatives in the company’s 23-year history, and serves as a meaningful opportunity for families and friends to acknowledge and support those in their lives who are courageously battling breast cancer.

“To be able to provide a source of positivity by giving back to those who have survived or are fighting breast cancer is a great honor for the RNR Tire Express family,” said RNR Founder and CEO Larry Sutton. “After all these years hosting the initiative alongside a growing field of franchisees, it’s become an incredible contributor to our brand’s ability to give back what has now reached over a million dollars to communities nationwide each year.”