Rent King Gives Back to Veterans

CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King has introduced a special program geared toward honoring local and national heroes. This recent Veterans Day marked the launch of the company’s new discount program for military personnel and first responders shopping at its stores.

Active military personnel, veterans, and first responders are eligible for a 10% discount on weekly or monthly rental rates for all products. Additionally, these heroes will enjoy a 30% discount on furniture and mattresses. This offer requires valid identification confirming status as an active military member, veteran, or first responder.

Rent King’s commitment to supporting America’s veterans extends further through its support with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first-responder families, addressing veteran homelessness, and aiding victims of major U.S. disasters since 9/11.

“Last year, my veteran sister-in-law recommended Tunnel to Towers as a great organization for Rent King to partner with,” said Director of Marketing Amberlee Maya. “We now support the foundation’s Let Us Do Good Village in Land O’Lakes, Florida, and we’re launching our brand-new discount program to benefit our military heroes.”

Earlier this year, Rent King pledged to donate 100% of down-payments from its Memorial Day sales toward the Let Us Do Good Village initiative, which is made up of homes specially built to meet the specific needs of disabled veterans and their families. The company has donated a total of almost $10k to the foundation to date.