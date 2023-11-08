Get to Know Your Vendor Advisory Committee | Doug Funk

Name: Doug Funk

What is your current title/role?

I am Senior Account Executive at High Touch Technologies, providing IT and software solutions to the rent-to-own industry.

How many years have you been working in rent-to-own?

I have worked in the RTO industry for 25 years with Point-of-Sale and IT solutions providers – first with Rental & Sales Software Systems, and now with High Touch.

How did your career path lead you to work with RTO?

Completing my college degree, I was offered a position with Rental & Sales Software Systems in my hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, which let me use my knowledge and gave me an opportunity to grow.

What is your favorite thing about rent-to-own?

The people and the friendships you make in this industry are uniquely awesome. I was initially shocked when I saw competitors talking with each other about their business and helping one another with their best business practices – that never happened in the industry I came from!

What has been your proudest professional moment?

I’m proudest whenever I can work with a client to help solve a business problem for them, or suggest something that will improve their business.

Why did you want to be a member of APRO’s Vendor Advisory Committee?

I want to help all vendors make the most of their APRO membership, including at vendor shows and networking events. This is my second time serving on the VAC, and I look forward to working with all vendors.

What issues do you hope to work on, and what sort of difference do you hope to make, during your time on the VAC?

I want to make sure we continue to improve the (RTO Word) tradeshow and offer ideas to improve all events for vendors and dealers alike.

What’s your favorite non-work-related way to spend your time?

Being from South Texas, I love to barbecue, brew craft beers, and spend time with family and friends.

What’s your “happy place,” and why?

I enjoy visiting breweries and talking about beer-making processes; I love the chemistry behind making beer and spirits.

Please share a favorite quotation, lyric, or saying, and what it means to you.

One of my favorite quotes is from Nelson Mandela: “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” We all fail from time to time, but learning from it and getting back up again is what makes us special and better for the experience.