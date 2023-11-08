APRO Leaders Strategize & Socialize At Fall Meeting

The 2023-24 APRO Board of Directors recently met in Austin, Texas, for a two-day work session.

The APRO Board of Directors held its Fall Meeting recently in Austin, Texas – a two-day official meeting and work session that produced an abundance of great ideas, next steps in the panel’s three-year strategic plan for the association, and to-do lists all around.

The event kicked off with a meeting of the Executive Committee and the Government Relations Committee, followed by an all-director lunch. APRO CEO Charles Smitherman began the official Board of Directors meeting with his 2023 CEO Report, followed by a training session on board member roles and goals.

Meanwhile, APRO’s Vendor Advisory Council (VAC) spent the afternoon at a shuffleboard-centric networking event, then met up with Board members for a lively welcome reception and a lovely dinner at Austin’s Eberly restaurant and tavern.

APRO’s Vendor Advisory Committee also met for its own extra-early work session

Day two began with an early VAC meeting, then Board members split into workgroups to brainstorm and strategize for the final six months of APRO’s 2021-24 Strategic Plan, addressing how to continue to improve Education and Engagement, the Industry Health Survey, Membership Value, and the State Associations Network.

The event wrapped up with the second half of the official Board meeting, with reports presented on the Finance Committee, the Government Relations Committee, RTO World, APRO’s Charitable Foundation, and VAC activity, with a Legal Update from APRO General Counsel Ed Winn III.

“Despite a rare rainy spell for Austin, the meeting itself had a sunny atmosphere,” said Smitherman. “There was a general good mood and sense of fun while we buckled down for an extremely productive work session. We’re deeply grateful for all the time, energy, and ingenuity these volunteer leaders invest in the association and the RTO industry as a whole.”