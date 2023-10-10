Rent One DT Rodeo Crowns New Champs

SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One rounded up delivery technicians from across 14 regions to put their skills to the test and compete in this year’s Delivery Technician (DT) Rodeo Finals held recently in St. Louis, Missouri.

All Rent One DT Rodeo finalists pose for the camera as they celebrate the 2023 winners.

Over the past three months, each company region hosted a DT Rodeo event, with the winners named Regional Champions and advanced to compete in the DT Rodeo Finals. All finalists received a 100-piece toolkit, a Rent One Champion shirt, and a 25-cent pay raise.

“Rent One turns a DTs everyday tasks into a full-blown competition, giving team members an opportunity to demonstrate their skills, receive hands-on training, and have fun getting to know fellow DT’s across the company,” said Angie Brubaker, Director of Training at Rent One.

DT Rodeo champs (L to R) Troy Karnes, Billy Martin, Skylar Cavins, and Dylan Wolf are congratulated by Rent One Regional Director Damian Bartkus.

After months of competition and narrowing down the finalists, Skylar Cavins, Troy Karnes, Bill Martin, and Dylan Wolf from Store 76 in Harrisburg, Illinois, were named Rent One’s 2023 DT Rodeo champions. Along with bragging rights, they were awarded a trophy, and Skylar, Troy, Bill and Dylan received a 50-cent pay raise.