Buddy’s Expands to New Markets

Buddy’s Home Furnishings‘ growth continued in the second and third quarters of 2023, with the awarding of franchise agreements that will bring Buddy’s stores to three new markets; all were awarded to first-time franchise owners.

One agreement both opened and closed the Buddy’s Las Vegas territory – the entire Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada, market was awarded to one owner with six stores.

Clarksburg, West Virginia, will be the location of the first Buddy’s store in the state of West Virginia.

The Chicago market will also get its first Buddy’s location, set to open up in the suburb of Elgin, Illinois.

Two current franchise owners were also awarded new stores in existing markets, including Loren Pierce of Pierce RTO LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, who added another Georgia location to their original agreement for eight stores, three of which are now open.

During the second and third quarter, Buddy’s opened nine new franchise locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

“The growth we’ve seen in the third quarter is a testament to our strategic growth into new and existing markets,” said Mitchell Lee, Buddy’s Director of Franchise Development. “We’re seeing a strong repurchase rate among existing franchise owners, which is how we’ve steadily increased our multi-unit ownership base to over 90 percent.”