Attendees Go All In at Midwest Expo

The 2023 Midwest RTO Training Expo, organized by the Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA), made its return this year to the Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana. Over two days in September, attendees had the opportunity to engage in informative training sessions, network with peers and peruse the deals at the trade show, and enjoy some casino fun.

Kevin Silvers from New Generations Diamond & Jewelry Co. and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman snap a selfie at the tradeshow.

Events kicked off in the afternoon Day 1, as attendees gathered for the manager/store-level roundtables, with participants selecting the sessions they wanted to attend. Following the roundtables was the tradeshow opening, where everyone had a chance to browse products and connect with vendors, with dinner and drinks following. Then, attendees were invited back to the showroom for some musical entertainment and a late-night snack.

Day 2 events began with breakfast in the showroom before everyone had a last chance at products and show floor mingling. The event closed with training presentations by O’Rourke Sales Company, Ashley Furniture Industries, and Whirlpool Corporation, sharing information about industry trends, and showcasing some of the latest electronics and appliances available.

Alex Rindone with O’Rourke Sales Company shares insights on the latest electronics.

“For this year’s show, it’s nice to see folks from Tennessee, Kentucky, and southern Indiana come to Belterra – it’s an easy place to have fun,” said ORDA President Keith Ferriman, who is also Vice President of Showplace Inc. “It’s not just product training; it’s rent-to-own training, and a terrific opportunity for our folks to hear how other people are doing it and to take home some great ideas.”