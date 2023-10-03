2023: A Day in the Life in RTO | Amberlee Maya

Name: Amberlee Maya

Current role/title:

I’m the Director of Marketing for two sister companies, both based in Central Florida: CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King, and Great Rooms Central, LLC.

Years in RTO:

Six years in rent-to-own, all with the same companies.

What did you do before you began working in RTO?

I began my career with 11 years at my parents’ health retreat and healthy restaurant. I wore many hats, including marketing, bookkeeping, inventory management, teaching classes, cooking, cleaning … you name it! When they closed their businesses in 2015, a business mentor connected me with a local, 13-location restaurant chain seeking a marketing coordinator. The marketing manager not only hired me, but also helped develop my marketing skills. It was an invaluable experience.

How did you find your current position?

My résumé was posted online, and (Owner) Chris Kale Sr. emailed me to schedule an interview. When I didn’t immediately respond to the first email because I was vacationing, he reached out again. I’d never even heard of rent-to-own then, but now, having experienced this unique industry, I’m very grateful for his persistence!

What do you do in a typical day or week?

One of the things I love about my job is that no two days are the same. I’m a one-woman marketing team for a total of 28 locations between the two companies. From planning and executing new promotional campaigns, to training our store managers and customer-service reps and helping develop their marketing skills, to strategizing and implementing my social-media calendar, email and text blasts – there’s no shortage of different things to fill my days. It keeps my work life very engaging and exciting!

How did you prepare for your current role?

I studied web & graphic design in college, and while working full-time for my parents, I also designed websites for my own clients on the side. While I no longer do full web design, I still enjoy the creativity of doing graphic design – not only for Rent King and Great Rooms, but also for my local church and my daughter’s school.

What are the benefits of working in RTO?

The best part is the people. Everyone in this industry is down-to-earth and welcoming. I enjoy working with my owners and fellow employees, as well as the colleagues I’ve connected with at various industry events. It always amazes me to see rent-to-own folks’ willingness to openly share and help others in RTO.

What do you love best about your job or employer?

I love the freedom I have to discover new avenues of promoting our businesses and having owners who are willing to not only listen to what I have to say, but also value my opinion. Chris and company Co-Owners Paul Schaller, Larry Pividal, and Sharon Tomaszewski have trusted me to lead all things marketing and have made me feel like part of the family.

How do you manage work-life balance?

My employers have made it very easy for me to manage my work-life balance. I’m blessed to work in the corporate office, but with most of my job being computer-based, I can often put in any extra time I need to work from home – which frees me up to work in time with my favorite people: my husband and daughter!

You can connect with Amberlee Maya via LinkedIn.