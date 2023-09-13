Leopard Mobility Welcomes Director of Sales and Marketing

APRO member Leopard Mobility has announced the hiring of Mark Rhea as Director of Sales and Marketing.

Rhea is no stranger to the rent-to-own industry – he began his journey in 2000 with Rentway as a Gateway Computer kiosk manager. During this time, he acquired essential skills and had the privilege of working alongside passionate leaders such as Greg Skinner, Steve Reidl, and Gordon Crenshaw. These experiences served as a valuable foundation upon which he based his career.

He went on to hold positions including Store Manager and Regional Manager at Rentway, District manager with RAC, and most recently, Regional Manager with Bestway Rental Inc., dba Bestway Rent-To-Own for more than 11 years.

Rhea’s decision to join Leopard Mobility was motivated by his prior experiences.

“First, having worked with Greg in the past, I really enjoy how he leads and his passion for helping others,” Rhea said. “Secondly, having used Leopard as a vendor, I see how customers are a priority and how I can contribute to helping make renting phones fun and profitable for our customers again!”

In his new role, Rhea intends to “make sure everyone knows we understand their needs, their business, and what it takes to have a successful mobile rental program, while making sure we have the expertise when it comes to the items we carry.”

Rhea says he is off to a great start with Leopard Mobility.

“I’ve gotten to see people I haven’t seen in over 10 years, help stores grow their phone business, and work with a team that understands what it takes to help their customers achieve their goals.”

Beyond his professional achievements, he and his partner, Lauren, are the proud parents of six children, and they share their home with one dog and two cats. His passions include hiking outdoors, enjoying the lake, and going to the gym or Chipotle. He is very excited to join APRO on the vendor side and help others grow their business!