INRDA Annual Meeting Full of Info and Insights

Iowa lobbyist Doug Struyk introduces Iowa State Representative Brent Siegrist to his INRDA colleagues.

The Iowa-Nebraska Rental Dealer Association (INRDA) held its seventh Annual Meeting earlier this month in Omaha, Nebraska, hosting about 40 members and a chock-full agenda.

Attendees enjoyed a morning of informative presentations, including legislative updates from Doug Struyk of Carney & Appleby, PLC, who represents INRDA in Iowa, and Matt Schaefer of Mueller Robak, LLC, who represents the organization in Nebraska. Additionally, Iowa Representative Brent Siegrist (R) spoke with the group.

Participants also heard from meeting sponsors Richard Formoe of Paydit Inc., Doug Funk of High Touch Technologies, Michael Kays of Ashley Furniture Industries, Mark Kottke of National Account Systems of Omaha, Jeremy Morton of Benefit Marketing Solutions, and Aaron Nielsen of Mid-State Distributing. APRO CEO Charles Smitherman served as the event’s special guest, addressing the state of RTO and the future of APRO.

“INRDA provides an excellent example of how neighboring states that share common members and that face similar issues can come together into one united association that delivers real value to its members through lobbying and collective grassroots advocacy,” said Smitherman.

The afternoon included INRDA’s annual business meeting, and the election of its Board of Directors and Officers. Congratulations to INRDA’s 2024 Board members:

President – Mike Shuler, Premier Rental-Purchase

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman addresses attendees at INRDA’s 7th Annual Meeting.

Vice President – Mike Voorhees, Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own

Secretary & Treasurer – Josh Luksetich, First State Financial Corporation

Tom Bernau, Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Jay Blackmon, Arona Home Essentials

Mark Connelly, Arona Corporation, dba Arona Home Essentials

Brent Gregurek, Arona Corporation, dba Arona Home Essentials

Jason Kunz, Arona Corporation, dba Arona Home Essentials

Justin Kunz, Arona Corporation, dba Arona Home Essentials

Lyn Leach, Ace Furniture & TV Inc., dba Ace Rent-To-Own

Frank Rotert, Ace Furniture & TV Inc., dba Ace Rent-To-Own

Cory Schwiesow, Ace Furniture & TV Inc., dba Ace Rent-To-Own