2023: A Day in the Life in RTO | Dale Anderson

Name: Dale Anderson

Current role/title:

I’m a District Manager at [Ohio-based] Jaguar Holdings LLC dba Eagle Rental-Purchase.

Years in RTO: Ten years in rent-to-own, only six months at my current position.

What did you do before you began working in RTO?

I served in the United States Air Force.

How did you find your current position?

I began as an account manager at Eagle, then became a General Manager. I figured at some point, the company would add another layer of management, so I just really tried to glean as much as I could about leadership and the RTO industry.

What do you do in a typical day or week?

A typical day for me begins after I drop off my oldest daughter at school: I come home for an hour to check and reply to emails. I write out my daily to-do list (my lifeline) and input notes from my store visits the day before. Then, I head out to one of my stores and spend the day there, or sometimes split the day between two different locations. I’ve learned the most important thing I can ask during my store visits is ‘What do you need from me today?’

How did you prepare for your current role?

My time in the Air Force gave me the discipline and drive to be the best. In the military, the people serving alongside you become your family; as a leader, I try to always treat people that way.

What are the benefits of working in RTO?

Every day being different keeps me engaged and excited for whatever comes up. I also enjoy the opportunity to help people fall in love with the business I’m in love with.

What do you love best about your job or employer?

I love teaching and helping people grow and build a life for themselves and their families. When I was first hired, I just wanted something to pay the bills, but once I got to know the leadership team, I saw they truly cared about everyone working for them – about our families and our development, both professionally and personally. When you work for people like that, it makes you want to be a better person.

How do you manage work-life balance?

When I first started with Eagle, I was single with no kids, and I was just go, go, go all the time. But over the past ten years, I’ve gotten married and now have three children, and I’ve had to learn how to prioritize and make every minute count. Luckily, I work for great people, and if I need to be somewhere with my family – whether it’s a game, a school play, or a birthday party – we’ve always found a way to schedule around it. When you’re with your family, be engaged with what you’re doing – have faith in your team and know they have everything under control, so you can be fully present with your family.

You can connect with Dale Anderson on Facebook or via email at dale@rentfromeagle.com.