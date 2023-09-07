2023-2024 APRO Leadership Announced

We are pleased to announce the members of the 2023-24 APRO Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Vendor Advisory Committee.

The Board of Directors was elected by the APRO membership via online voting, and announced during RTO World 2023 at the APRO Awards Luncheon & Business Meeting on August 22.

Congratulations to new APRO board members: Ernie Lewallen, UHR Rents and United Household Rentals dba RNR Tire Express; and Michael Strong, Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own; and to re-elected board members: Michael Bennett, Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings; Dennis Adams, Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental; Chad J. Fosdick, CR Fosdick Ent. Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase; Rachel G. George, Aaron’s LLC; David Harrison, Rental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express; Bryan Pechersky, Upbound Group, Inc. (formerly Rent-A-Center Inc.); and Gopal Reddy, Action Development Corp. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership.

Newly elected and re-elected Board members.

The following directors are serving the second year of their two-year terms: Trent Agin, SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One; Mark Connelly, Arona Corp. dba Arona Home Essentials; Daniel Fisher, Majik Enterprises International Inc.; Christine Hesse, Progressive Holdings Inc.; Jerry Marshall, KAPPA Investments LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings; Jonathan Rose, RNR of Virginia LLC dba RNR Tire Express; and Adam Sutton, RNR Tire Express.

The 2023-24 board members elected the officers who will serve as the APRO Executive Committee: Michael Bennett, President; Daniel Fisher, 1st Vice President; Chad Fosdick, 2nd Vice President; Rachel George, Secretary; and Trent Agin, Treasurer.

In its first act of official business, the new APRO Board of Directors elected officers during its meeting at RTO World 2023.

The APRO Vendor Advisory Committee helps bridge the gap between vendors and dealers. Congratulations to the newly elected and re-elected members of APRO’s Vendor Advisory Committee: Richard Formoe, Paydit, Inc.; Doug Funk, High Touch Technologies; Andrew Hajduk, Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc.; Michael Kays, Ashley Furniture Industries; Kelly McClellan, L2 Corporation; Brian Rosen, Nektova; and Greg Skinner, Leopard Mobility. The following members are serving the second year of their two-year terms: Vice Chair & Vendor Liaison Bill French, O’Rourke Sales Company; Vendor Liaison Michael Helton, Rivero, Gordimer & Company P.A.; Monica Bean, Captive Management Services; James MacAlpine, Benefit Marketing Solutions; and Marty Smith, Noctova Sleep.