Upbound Contributes to Help Veterans

L to R: Upbound EVP Chief HR and Diversity Officer Tran Taylor, Hire Heroes Corporate Account Manager Jamie Rimphanli, Upbound CEO Mitch Fadel, and Upbound EVP Chief Marketing Officer Ann Davids celebrate the company’s second $100k donation to Hire Heroes USA.

Upbound – which includes operating brands Rent-A-Center and Acima – continues its partnership with Hire Heroes USA, contributing $100,000 for the second consecutive year to the nonprofit organization, which helps U.S. veterans and military spouses get hired and retain jobs.

Upbound held a reception late this spring at its Field Support Center in Plano, Texas, to honor its employees who are veterans. During the event, Upbound CEO Mitch Fadel presented a $100k check to Hire Heroes USA’s Lead Corporate Account Manager, Jamie Rimphanli.

“Hire Heroes USA is fortunate to have continued support from Upbound,” said Rimphanli. “Our growth is possible only when our community stakeholders invest in our work.”

Employment assistance is one of the top services requested by members of the military transitioning to civilian life. Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. military members, veterans, and spouses to succeed in the workforce following their service. With more than 1,400 volunteers and over 65,000 jobs found for veterans, the organization is the most effective veteran employment nonprofit nationwide.